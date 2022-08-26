Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 August,2022 04:14 PM IST  |  Thane
Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to his mentor late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe on the latter's death anniversary in Thane.


Dighe died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after a road accident on August 26, 2001.

Shinde first visited Anand Ashram, from where the late leader operated all his life, and then drove to his memorial.


Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were present on the occasion, including Shiv Sena spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, MLC Ravindra Pathak, BJP city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

The chief minister also released two books based on Dighe's life, and inaugurated a mobile health centre of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Thane MP Rajan Vichare, the Sena's district chief Kedar Dighe, and Kalyan chief and former MLA Subash Bhoir also paid floral tributes at the memorial. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

