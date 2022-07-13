Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on Guru Purnima

While talking to reporters, Eknath Shinde said a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Bal Thackeray

Eknath Shinde visits Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial and paid floral tributes to him. Pic/PRADEEP DHIVAR

On the occasion of 'Guru Purnima', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and paid floral tributes to him.

While talking to reporters, Eknath Shinde said a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. "My government is committed to all round development of the state," he said.

He also said he was in touch in the administration and monitoring the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership last month, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.

The Shinde-led Sena faction has claimed to be carrying forward the legacy Bal Thackeray by getting out of the "unnatural" alliance with the Congress and NCP.

