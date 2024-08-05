Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit flood-affected areas of Pune today: Sources

He will meet the district administration and other agencies engaged in disaster relief, the sources added

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit flood-affected areas of Pune on Monday, according to the sources. He will meet the district administration and other agencies engaged in disaster relief, the sources added. The city has been experiencing persistent heavy rain for the past few days.

In response to incessant rainfall in Pune and the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla Dam, the Indian Army carried out relief work in the Ekta Nagar area on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Pune on Monday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rain in plains".

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. Light to moderate rainfall in the plains for August 6, while moderate rainfall for August 7. Earlier on July 25, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar of Pune city to take stock of the situation.

After the visit, Ajit Pawar said, "There was never such an issue of waterlogging or flooding here in these areas but we don't know why it happened this time. The Revnue Department and the Municipal Corporation will come and do the needful." Earlier in July, the District Fire Brigade rescued 70 people who had been stranded in the flood waters in the Nimbjanagar area of the city following heavy downpours.

