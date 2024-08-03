IMD issues red alert issued in Pune and Satara districts for August 4

Water levels in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Pavana, Mulshi, and Chasakman dams in Pune district are expected to rise further as these areas have been receiving heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), in its latest weather updates, issued a red alert for Pune and Satara districts with prediction of heavy to very rainfall till August 4. As per an official statement, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the administration to be on high alert and take all necessary safety measures to protect citizens.

Water levels in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Pavana, Mulshi, and Chasakman dams in Pune district are expected to rise further as these areas have been receiving heavy rainfall. The administration is working on a war footing to ensure the safety of people living in floodplains and low-lying areas.

People living along the floodplains of rivers in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and surrounding areas have been advised to take shelter in safe places. The local administration should provide safe shelter to the people, said the official release. Senior officers have been directed to provide all possible assistance to them.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar reviewed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and floods and held discussions with Pune Divisional Commissioner, Pune District Collector, Pune Municipal Commissioner and Pimpri-Chichwad Municipal Commissioner. He has directed the administration to take all necessary measures to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the backdrop of the red alert of heavy rains. He has also advised them to get in touch with NDRF for assistance, if required.

The administration has been directed to take measures for the safe evacuation of people living near the flood line, including villagers in Krishnakath. The Koyna dam is discharging water at a speed of 5,000 cusecs, and citizens are advised to take necessary precautions.

Current Water Discharge Levels:

Khadakwasla dam: 27,016 cusecs

Mulshi dam: 27,609 cusecs

Pavana dam: 5,000 cusecs

Chasakman dam: 8,50 cusecs

K.S. Hosalikar, Head Climate Research & Services and SI Division IMD, Pune, in a post on 'X' said that moderate to intense rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Pune Ghats. Additionally, Mumbai and suburban areas may expect heavy rainfall after 11pm on Saturday, he said.

3 Aug, 9.45 pm, mod to intense rainfall in #PuneGhat areas at isol places during next 3,4 hrs as seen from latest radar obs. #VasaiVirar adj areas to also get few intense spells during next 3,4 hrs. #Mumbai #suburbs likely to get showers after 11 pm...!!

Keep watching IMD. pic.twitter.com/d3BMOiVwp1 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2024