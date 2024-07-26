Maharashtra: July 26-like scare in Pune; 4 dead, city waterlogged

IMD has forecasted heavy rain for the next five days; NDRF team on standby in case of emergencies

The situation near the Khadakwasla lake, which is the main source of water for Pune and its suburbs

Heavy rainfall in Pune on Wednesday and Thursday resulted in four deaths, several people being trapped, and property damage worth lakhs. The flooding sparked fears reminiscent of the 2005 deluge, though Pune’s rainfall was less severe. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 114.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours up to 8 am yesterday causing rivers and canals to overflow.

Flooding-affected areas including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chowk on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway, Narayan Peth and Akurdi, stranding commuters. The Khadakwasla dam released a large volume of water into the Mutha river around 3 am due to heavy rain.



Aerial view of the flooding in Wakad

According to the Pune police, “Three individuals lost their lives in the Bhide Bridge area. Abhishek Ajay Ghanekar, 25 and Akash Vinayak Mane, 21, both from Pulachi Wadi in Narayan Peth, along with a Nepali labourer, Shiva Jidbahadur Parihar, 18, were electrocuted while trying to move their stall to safety amid rising waters. Despite being rushed to Sahyadri Hospital, they were declared dead at 5 am.

Authorities have issued alerts and warnings, and oover 200 residents from Ekta Nagar have been evacuated due to chest-high water levels, with rescue operations underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The water level at Veer Dam has risen to 579.30 metres, prompting an increase in discharge to 4,637 cubic feet per second (cusecs), with plans to raise it further to 13,911 cusecs.

“In Pune's Ekta Nagar area, water levels have risen to chest height, prompting the evacuation of over 200 residents. In Chinchwad, an ambulance used for a blood donation camp near Moraya Gosavi Temple has been submerged,” an official said.

Locals speak

Anand Vanjpe, a Pune resident told mid-day, “The excessive flooding across the city brought back memories of the July 26, 2005, Mumbai rain. Although the current situation in Pune isn’t as severe, it felt eerily similar, especially with the Khadakwasla dam's gates being opened, which added to the distressing circumstances.”



Deputy CM,Ajit Pawar takes stock of the situation at the control room

Vikrant Amrale, a resident of Bibwewadi in Pune, said, “There was waterlogging in my area which started receding by afternoon. We will be taking it up with municipal corporation engineers.” Chetan Ukrandre, a resident living in Guruwar Peth, said, “We are not severely affected, but it is bad around Sinhagad road. Parts of the city are also flooded, schools have been shut so children are safe at home."

Pune resident Madhuri Hiwale said, “I have been staying in Pune for over two decades now but I have never witnessed such rainfall. Looking at the extreme downpour after seeing the visuals of waterlogging, we preferred to stay inside our homes. The waterlogging in the city also highlights the fact that we need better planning and a good stormwater drainage system.”

Ajit takes stock

In the afternoon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the Pune Municipal Corporation disaster relief room. He went to the disaster room and took stock of the flood situation in the Pune district and discussed the matter with the officials.

“Schools in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha and Mulshi, have been closed. Previously, low water levels in the Varasgaon, Temghar, Khadakwasla, and Panshet dams meant there was only enough water for short-term city supply. However, these areas are now receiving heavy rain, potentially necessitating water releases. Citizens are being alerted due to the situation. Landslides have occurred in Mulshi, and there have been some reports of loss of life,” Pawar said.

“Heavy rainfall in the Khadakwasla and Pune areas has led to extensive flooding. Due to widespread asphalting and concreting in Pune, except for forested areas, hills, and government buildings, there are few open spaces to absorb the rainwater. After two or three days of rain, the soil’s ability to absorb water has decreased. The rivers' limited water-carrying capacity has resulted in waterlogging in areas along the riverbanks and low-lying areas like Nagar Road and Ektanagar. Water has entered buildings, basements, and vehicles in these areas. Citizens are being evacuated to safe locations, with some being moved to the upper floors of buildings,”

The weather department has forecasted the next five days, issuing orange alerts for some districts and yellow alerts for others. All state mechanisms are on alert. Necessary supplies for aid and rescue operations are available in the affected areas if needed.

NDRF teams are deployed at 18 locations, and six State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are stationed in districts like Kurla and Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara and Sangli.