Pune Fire Brigade officials have been deployed in Ekta Nagar on Monday, August 5, after a flood-like situation was reported in the area. Further details are awaited. A day earlier, the Indian Army carried out relief work in the area following heavy rainfall owing to which the authorities had to release excess water from Khadakwasla Dam

Indian Army and NDRF personnel conduct rescue operation in Pune’s Ekta Nagar on August 4, 2024. PTI

Listen to this article Pune’s Ekta Nagar reports flooding again; Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit city today x 00:00

#WATCH Pune, Maharashtra: Flood-like situation in Ekta Nagar of Pune city. Pune Fire Brigade officials deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/zx6a5QbHeO — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

A day earlier, the Indian Army carried out relief work in the area following heavy rainfall owing to which the authorities had to release excess water from Khadakwasla Dam. The fire brigade department also evacuated some residents of the societies located in the Ekta Nagar area.

In view of the discharge of water from Khadakwasla and other dams, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had directed the authorities to be alert and shift people from the dangerous zones to safer places with the assistance of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army, if needed.

“Shelter, food, clothing, medicines and health facilities should be arranged for the affected people,” the CM’s Office said.

Meanwhile, Shinde will be visiting the flood-affected areas of Pune on Monday, August 5, sources privy to the information said. He will meet the district administration and the other agencies engaged in disaster relief, they added.

The city has been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune on Monday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and light to moderate rain in the plains".

The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the plains on Tuesday, August 6, and moderate rainfall on Wednesday, August 7.

On July 25, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited the flood-affected areas in Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar of Pune city to take a stock of the situation.

After the visit, Ajit Pawar said, "There was never such an issue of waterlogging or flooding here in these areas but we don't know why it happened this time. The Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation will come and do the needful."

The same month, the District Fire Brigade had rescued 70 people stranded in the flood waters in the Nimbjanagar area of the city following heavy downpours.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)