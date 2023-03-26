Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

Updated on: 26 March,2023 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, his wife Sharmila, son Amit and some party workers were present, a statement said

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Shinde during a meeting on Sunday. Pic/ CM Eknath Shinde's team


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to MNS president Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.


Along with Thackeray, his wife Sharmila, son Amit and some party workers were present, a statement said.



Addressing the rally of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-BJP government for spending Rs 1,700 crore for the beautification of Mumbai.


IN PHOTOS: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

He had also blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the exit of many Shiv Sena leaders from the party, including CM Shinde and 39 MLAs supporting him, who raised a banner of revolt in June last year.

A day after the MNS chief showed a video of a 'mazar' or mausoleum-like structure being constructed illegally off the coast of Mahim area of Mumbai at the rally, the structure was demolished on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra raj thackeray Eknath Shinde shiv sena maharashtra navnirman sena India news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK