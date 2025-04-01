Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan ahead of the closing ceremony marking the 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the RBI’s celebrations earlier today

Devendra Fadnavis meets President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan ahead of RBI's 90th anniversary celebrations

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and President Murmu meet at Raj Bhavan during RBI event x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai this morning, according to a release. The meeting comes as President Murmu is in the city to attend the closing ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra had met with President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a meeting the President later mentioned on social media platform X. “Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the post read.

🔸महामहीम राष्ट्रपती मा. श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मूजी यांची आज राजभवन, मुंबई येथे भेट घेतली. याप्रसंगी त्यांचे मनःपूर्वक स्वागत केले.

🔸महामहिम राष्ट्रपति मा. श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी इनसे आज राजभवन, मुंबई में भेंट की। इस दौरान उनका हार्दिक स्वागत किया।



🕤 स. ९.२० वा. |… pic.twitter.com/Y0aMq262xw — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 1, 2025

The event marks the culmination of the RBI’s 90th-year celebrations in Mumbai, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a special commemorative coin to mark the occasion. He lauded the critical role of the RBI in India’s economic development over the years and reiterated the institution's role in shaping the country’s financial landscape.

Addressing the significance of the coming decade in India’s path toward becoming a developed nation, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the RBI’s role in ensuring fast-paced growth, financial stability, and trust. He outlined the RBI’s commitment to continued progress in advancing India’s economy, building on its achievements over the last 90 years.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, on March 26, expressed concerns about the evolving threats posed by money laundering and terror financing to both national and global financial systems. He stressed that these threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, bolstered by technological advancements.

Speaking at the Private Sector Collaborative Forum of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Governor Malhotra underlined the importance of strengthening the financial system to combat illicit financial activities. “The threats from money laundering and terror financing are continuously evolving and becoming more sophisticated,” he said. “We are determined to further strengthen our financial system to deter and combat illicit financial activities,” he added.

Malhotra took over as RBI Governor in December 2024 replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

He took office as the 26th Governor of the RBI. The 56-year-old Princeton-educated economist will serve a three-year term as the central bank's head, navigating challenges such as slowing economic growth and persistent inflation. (With inputs from PTI)