The meeting comes in the wake of strong backlash against the government’s proposal to make Hindi compulsory from Class 1. Opposition parties have criticised the move, calling it an imposition of Hindi that undermines Marathi language and culture

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs to hold meeting on three-language formula amid Hindi language row x 00:00

Amid ongoing controversy over the Maharashtra government’s decision to include Hindi as the third language in the curriculum of Marathi and English medium schools, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will hold a crucial meeting today to review the three-language formula in the state.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, the meeting is scheduled for 9 pm at Varsha, the official residence in Malabar Hill.

The meeting comes in the wake of strong backlash against the government’s proposal to make Hindi compulsory from Class 1. Opposition parties have criticised the move, calling it an imposition of Hindi that undermines Marathi language and culture.

Last week, the government issued a revised Government Resolution (GR) which omitted the word “mandatory” but specified that Hindi will be taught as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. However, the GR also states that students may opt for other Indian languages instead of Hindi, provided at least 20 students in a grade request it.

The resolution reiterates that Marathi will remain compulsory for all students. In non-Marathi and non-English medium schools, the curriculum from Classes 1 to 5 will comprise the medium of instruction, Marathi, and English. From Classes 6 to 10, the policy will align with the existing State Curriculum Framework.

Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the issue. Former Union Minister and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said, “No one hates Hindi, but it should not be imposed.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray echoed similar sentiments, stating that while his party is not against Hindi, it opposes forcing it on students. “We will not allow this move,” he declared.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray questioned the need for the new policy, pointing out that even Gujarat has not mandated Hindi in schools.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused CM Fadnavis of betraying the state. “This is nothing but the BJP’s anti-Maharashtra agenda — a conspiracy to destroy the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and Marathi pride,” he alleged.

(With inputs from Agencies)