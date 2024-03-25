Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, avoids queries on seat sharing talks

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde celebrated Holi in Thane district after paying tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram. He avoided queries on seat sharing talks in Mahayuti

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday celebrated Holi in Thane district after paying tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, CM Eknath Shinde refused to answer questions on seat sharing talks in the ruling alliance for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"Only Holi today, and no politics. We will enjoy the festival," he told reporters, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, last week, to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met with the Shiv Sena party cadre in Worli, Mumbai. During the meeting.

CM Shinde had attacked Uddhav Thackeray by stressing the need to behave properly and refrain from making offensive remarks. He called on party members to stop using derogatory language and instead concentrate on pointing out the weaknesses of the opposition, reported ANI.

"Opposition is stooping at a very low level, but we should maintain our limit and decorum. We should not abuse. We should expose Opposition," Shinde said addressing the cadre.

According to the ANI report, CM Shinde stressed the need for unity within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and advised against taking stands contrary to the party's alliance partners.

He further stated, "We are in Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). Don't take a stand against our alliance partners. No one should go against the stand of the party."

The Chief Minister asked MLAs to probe the opposition on their contributions to the public good and to actively engage with their constituents.

"Despite my busy schedule, I am well-informed about the happenings in every taluka. No one can deceive me, as I am acquainted with everyone's horoscope. Maintaining discipline within the party is crucial. The son of a king will not automatically inherit the throne here. Instead, it is the one who diligently works that will ascend to leadership. People have lots of expectations from us. work for them and strengthen the party," Shinde asserted in a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray.

Former CM Thackeray and Sanjay Raut recently made comments comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Aurangzeb. Shinde denounced the analogy as betraying the nation and said that the electorate would react suitably in the upcoming elections.

(with PTI and inputs)

