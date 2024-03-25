Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane avoids queries on seat sharing talks
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, avoids queries on seat sharing talks

Updated on: 25 March,2024 03:34 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde celebrated Holi in Thane district after paying tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram. He avoided queries on seat sharing talks in Mahayuti

Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, avoids queries on seat sharing talks

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra CM Shinde celebrates Holi in Thane, avoids queries on seat sharing talks
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday celebrated Holi in Thane district after paying tribute to his mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, CM Eknath Shinde refused to answer questions on seat sharing talks in the ruling alliance for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.


"Only Holi today, and no politics. We will enjoy the festival," he told reporters, as per the PTI.


Meanwhile, last week, to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met with the Shiv Sena party cadre in Worli, Mumbai. During the meeting.

CM Shinde had attacked Uddhav Thackeray by stressing the need to behave properly and refrain from making offensive remarks. He called on party members to stop using derogatory language and instead concentrate on pointing out the weaknesses of the opposition, reported ANI.

"Opposition is stooping at a very low level, but we should maintain our limit and decorum. We should not abuse. We should expose Opposition," Shinde said addressing the cadre. 

According to the ANI report, CM Shinde stressed the need for unity within the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) and advised against taking stands contrary to the party's alliance partners.

He further stated, "We are in Mahayuti (Grand Alliance). Don't take a stand against our alliance partners. No one should go against the stand of the party."

The Chief Minister asked MLAs to probe the opposition on their contributions to the public good and to actively engage with their constituents.

"Despite my busy schedule, I am well-informed about the happenings in every taluka. No one can deceive me, as I am acquainted with everyone's horoscope. Maintaining discipline within the party is crucial. The son of a king will not automatically inherit the throne here. Instead, it is the one who diligently works that will ascend to leadership. People have lots of expectations from us. work for them and strengthen the party," Shinde asserted in a veiled attack on Uddhav Thackeray. 

Former CM Thackeray and Sanjay Raut recently made comments comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Aurangzeb. Shinde denounced the analogy as betraying the nation and said that the electorate would react suitably in the upcoming elections.

(with PTI and inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
maharashtra Eknath Shinde holi Holi celebrations thane Lok Sabha Elections 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK