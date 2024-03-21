Maharashtra CM Shinde slams Shiv Sena (UBT), says likening PM Modi to Aurangzeb is treason, insult to nation

CM Shinde hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and said that the comments of its senior leader likening PM Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was an act of treason and an insult to the nation

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

CM Shinde on Thursday hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) He said the comments of its leader likening PM Modi to Aurangzeb was an act of treason CM Shinde said that it was an insult to the nation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and said that the comments of its senior leader likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was an act of treason and an insult to the nation, reported the PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai after a conclave of the ruling Shiv Sena, CM Eknath Shinde said that the governing 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) has set a target of winning 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

The ruling coalition comprises the Shiv Sena-led by CM Shinde, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

CM Shinde said that the day-long conclave was attended by the ruling party's constituency observers, office-bearers, MLAs, MPs and a review was conducted to assess preparations for the upcoming polls, as per the PTI.

"The remarks are unfortunate. Aurangzeb hurt the self-respect of Maharashtra. Likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi (to the Mughal emperor) is an insult to the country. It's treason," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday likened Modi to the medieval-era Mughal emperor, inviting a sharp retort from the BJP, as per the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Buldhana in the Vidarbha region, Sanjay Raut said while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha empire, was born in Maharashtra, Aurangzeb was born in the present-day Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will rally behind Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to make him victorious in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the April-May polls, Thackeray said Shahu Maharaj will be the opposition alliance's candidate from Kolhapur in southwestern Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are constituents of the MVA, a state-level grouping which is part of the INDIA bloc.

"There is a deep connect between the Thackeray family and Shahu Maharaj since the days of my grandfather. I am sure this relation will remain intact in the current and future generations too," said Uddhav Thackeray after meeting Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur, the news agency reported on Thursday.

