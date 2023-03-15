Maharashtra: College leaked maths paper to 119 students

Mumbai crime branch suspects involvement of members of HSC board who hand over papers to school runners

The police found the college had leaked the paper to its students an hour before the maths paper. Representation pic

The investigation in the HSC paper leak case has revealed that the Ahmednagar college had leaked the math question paper to 119 students. These were its students and their examination centre was the college. The Mumbai crime branch also found the roles of HSC board members responsible for handing the question paper questionable.

Last week, the Mumbai crime branch arrested five accused, including a principal, teachers, and an administrative member of the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare Agriculture and Science College. The officers found that the college had leaked the paper to its students an hour before the math paper on March 3.

“There are around 337 HSC students in the college, and for 119 it was their examination centre. The college management leaked the paper to them with the motive of getting a higher percentage and also took money, which is being probed,” an officer said.

A team of the Mumbai crime branch is in Ahmednagar and has launched a manhunt for the owner of the college. “During the course of the investigation, some evidence surfaced indicating the role of the owner, but currently he is untraceable,” an officer said.

The officers are also probing if other students from the college who had different examination centers had also received the paper in advance. “As the exams are on we are not disturbing the students. It might create a problem in their studies, but after the exams, we will thoroughly probe the matter to get to the core of the paper leak case,” a senior officer told mid-day.

The crime branch also suspects that members of the HSC board responsible for handing over the papers to school runners are also involved, as in this case, officers found that the paper was given to the runner associated with the college. “As per board guidelines, the board cannot hand over the papers to the school’s runner, they have to be from other schools. We are also collecting the legal documents of the board as far as the transportation of the question papers is concerned,” an officer added.

The officers believe that other papers might also have been leaked, but since the math paper was also forwarded to a student in Mumbai, and he got caught by an examiner in Dadar, the entire case came to light.

337

No of HSC students in Ahmednagar college