Exam paper leakers have set terrible example

The Mumbai Crime Branch recently traced the origin of the HSC maths question paper leak to Ahmednagar, eventually arresting five—a college principal, two teachers, a member of the college administration and a driver. The police found that the accused got the paper an hour before the exam and sold it for Rs 10,000 to numerous buyers.

According to a report, officials found that the paper was circulated to hundreds of students who received it on their devices and made payments to certain numbers.

The officers found that the college got the paper an hour before the examination. They say the accused allegedly opened the seal while in the car, took pictures and contacted the parents of students appearing for the exams and sent the papers to them via WhatsApp.

Such leaks seem to have become ‘easier’ to pull off thanks to devices, as this report showed. Concurrently though, detection can be carried out with ease by examining the devices and because of the speed of communication.

It is especially disappointing that staffers and parents seem to be involved in this racket. For youngsters, these are their immediate role models. For them to participate in this, is criminal.

The strictest action needs to be taken against the guilty. They are not cheating other students but society too.

The adults are also setting a shocking example for the youth. Someone who cheats during exams may go on to cheat their way through life, as they have been shown that it is all right to resort to deceit in order to get ahead. Exam paper leaks have been a blemish on our system, a strong, non-negotiable approach and action will go some way in stamping them out.