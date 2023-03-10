Public amenities must not be misused

A technician has to be called in for this purpose

More escalators have been planned on CR’s Mumbai division. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

A recent study by Central Railway (CR) has shown that 90 per cent of escalators at railway stations in the city stop working periodically because commuters push the panic/emergency button. CR is working on a new mechanism to correct this, according to a report in this paper.

Sometimes, commuters inadvertently or maybe even for fun, press the emergency panic button on the escalator railing. Every time an escalator stops, there is an elaborate procedure to restart it from the technical cabin below. A technician has to be called in for this purpose.

Emergency buttons are, of course, necessary but they are widely misused, either through ignorance—which is unfortunate—or intentionally, which is criminal. Some people press the emergency button to ‘stop’ the escalator and get on it, not knowing that it cannot simply be started again.

Awareness needs to be created so that the misuse of the button is stopped. Platform announcements must highlight that pressing escalator buttons on a lark will invite fines. Notices asking commuters not to press buttons unless there is a genuine need may mitigate misuse to some extent. Signs saying there is surveillance and you will invite action if you tamper with the buttons will be useful too.

We need people to have a conscience and respect for public property. This has to be ingrained at a young age so that generations grow up learning how to use amenities and not abuse them.

It is a matter of great shame when we see vandalised train coaches, trash everywhere and deliberately damaged infrastructure. Indians have also earned a reputation, not without reason, for being grossly disrespectful with regard to public amenities.

With the city set to get more escalators at stations, awareness and action on correct escalator etiquette are needed.