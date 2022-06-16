Maharashtra: Congress ministers detained during protest against Enforcement Directorate action

Breaking News
Mumbai: Sari shop salesman convicted for sexually abusing minor girl during dress trial
Updated on: 16 June,2022 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nana Patole says the party was protesting against the 'dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government', and attempts to 'supress the opposition's voice' will not succeed

Police stop Uttar Pradesh Congress party workers during their Raj Bhawan march over Enforcement Directorate's probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI


Senior Congress ministers of the state government were detained by police after they protested at Raj Bhavan against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. The Mumbai Police took action as Congress leaders tried to remove barricades placed outside the Raj Bhavan gate during their protest march.

"State Congress president Nana Patole, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and textile minister Aslam Shaikh were among those detained," police officials said.




Nana Patole said the party was protesting against the "dictatorial attitude of the Narendra Modi government", and attempts to "supress the opposition's voice" will not succeed.


