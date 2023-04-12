Maharashtra Congress sets up 17-member coordination panel for upcoming polls

A statement from the state Congress said the panel is being entrusted the task of making preparations and finalising strategies for the party for local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday constituted a 17-member election coordination committee, which features senior leaders, to chalk out strategies and make preparations for the upcoming local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The committee, headed by Patole himself, includes former chief ministers Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, working presidents of state Congress Naseem Khan, Basavaraj Patil, Chandrakant Handore, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil, and former ministers Nitin Raut and Yashomati Thakur, among others.

Several municipal corporations, including those in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, are due for elections later this year, while Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in 2024.

The Congress is a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and has decided to jointly contest elections with allies NCP and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

