Maharashtra: Constable found dead on railway tracks; was bodyguard of former minister

The Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, said an official.

Also read: Maharashtra: Burglar held from Palghar; stolen jewellery and cash recovered

Kadam was also one of the accused in a case where a man, Anant Karmuse, had alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad's Thane residence over a Facebook post.

It is suspected that Kadam jumped before a speeding train and died, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.