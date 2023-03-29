Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Constable found dead on railway tracks was bodyguard of former minister

Maharashtra: Constable found dead on railway tracks; was bodyguard of former minister

Updated on: 29 March,2023 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra: Constable found dead on railway tracks; was bodyguard of former minister

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide.


The Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, said an official.



Also read: Maharashtra: Burglar held from Palghar; stolen jewellery and cash recovered


Kadam was also one of the accused in a case where a man, Anant Karmuse, had alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad's Thane residence over a Facebook post.
It is suspected that Kadam jumped before a speeding train and died, the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai police MID DAY thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK