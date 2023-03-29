Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Burglar held from Palghar stolen jewellery and cash recovered

Maharashtra: Burglar held from Palghar; stolen jewellery and cash recovered

Updated on: 29 March,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused and his accomplices had broken into a locked house in Kashmira locality in Thane on March 23/24 night and decamped with jewellery and cash totalling Rs 23.10 lakh, a senior police officer said

Maharashtra: Burglar held from Palghar; stolen jewellery and cash recovered

Representational Pic


A 46-year-old criminal with at least 40 cases pending against him was arrested from Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra in connection with the burglary of cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 23 lakh, police said on Wednesday.


Police recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from him.



The accused and his accomplices had broken into a locked house in Kashmira locality in Thane on March 23/24 night and decamped with jewellery and cash totalling Rs 23.10 lakh, a senior police officer said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau busts major inter-state drug network; five held

The accused is identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

As many as 40 cases are pending against the accused in various police station limits in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ajmer in Rajasthan, the officer added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime palghar news India news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK