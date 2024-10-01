Breaking News
Maharashtra: Container truck crashes into compound wall of Palghar school; none hurt

01 October,2024
mid-day online correspondent |

The container truck crashed into the compound wall of Tawa Ashram School of the Dahanu Tribal Project and entered the premises; the official said casualties were averted as the Palghar school

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

A container truck heading towards Mumbai crashed into the compound wall of a Palghar school in the early hours of Tuesday, police said, reported news agency PTI,


No one suffered injuries in the accident that took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 5 am, an official said, reported PTI.


The container truck crashed into the compound wall of Tawa Ashram School of the Dahanu Tribal Project and entered the premises, he said, reported PTI.


The official said casualties were averted as the Palghar school, which has 580 students, was not functioning at the time.

The accident affected traffic on the busy highway for some time and was restored after the heavy vehicle was removed from the scene, the official said.

Minor girl killed, father injured as dumper crashes into motorbike in Mumbai

A 13-year-old girl on way to school was killed while her father suffered injuries when a speeding dumper knocked them down in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Film City Road in Goregaon area at 6.45 am, the police said, adding some locals later caught hold of the dumper driver and handed him over to police, reported PTI.

The girl was going to school with her father on a motorcycle when the dumper suddenly hit their vehicle, the official said.

The minor, identified as Vanmai More, received a head injury and died on the spot. Her father was also injured and taken to a hospital where he was recuperating, a Dindoshi police official said, reported PTI.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police added.

3 injured as car hits 2 motorbikes in Palghar

Three persons were injured after a car rammed into two motorcycles and then hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Maswan bridge and a case has been registered against the car driver on charges of rash driving, an official from Manor police station said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

Three persons, in their mid 20s, were riding the two motorbikes on the bridge when the car coming from behind hit the vehicles, he said. The motorcycle riders fell and suffered injuries. Some locals rushed them to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

