The accident occurred when an SUV was allegedly traveling at a high speed and collided with the motorbike

Listen to this article Mumbai: Speeding car kills 24-year-old biker in Goregaon, two including minor held x 00:00

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a speeding car struck a 24-year-old biker who was killed in the accident, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, two people including a minor were held in connection with the matter.

The bike rider was pronounced dead at the hospital, an official said.

A 24 year biker lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle early Thursday morning. The accident, allegedly caused by a minor. @mid_day @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/UixhHq1EN2 — Ranjeet Shamal Bajirao Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) August 29, 2024

Two people allegedly fled the scene who were later held by the police, sources said.

After receiving reports of the accident, Mumbai Police officials arrived at the location and registered a case in the matter.

The police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and further investigations were underway, an official said.