Mumbai: Speeding car kills 24-year-old biker in Goregaon, two including minor held

Updated on: 29 August,2024 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The accident occurred when an SUV was allegedly traveling at a high speed and collided with the motorbike

The car crashed into the biker on Thursday morning

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Goregaon area, a speeding car struck a 24-year-old biker who was killed in the accident, the police said on Thursday.


According to the police, two people including a minor were held in connection with the matter.



The bike rider was pronounced dead at the hospital, an official said.


The accident occurred when an SUV was allegedly traveling at a high speed and collided with the motorbike.

Two people allegedly fled the scene who were later held by the police, sources said.

After receiving reports of the accident, Mumbai Police officials arrived at the location and registered a case in the matter.

The police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident and further investigations were underway, an official said.

 

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police Crime News Accident goregaon

