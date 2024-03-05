Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Contractual employees of power utilities warn of strike from midnight
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: Contractual employees of power utilities warn of strike from midnight

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Thousands of contractual employees of the three state-run power utility companies in Maharashtra have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday night over demands including wage hike

Maharashtra: Contractual employees of power utilities warn of strike from midnight

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Contractual employees of power utilities warn of strike from midnight
x
00:00

Thousands of contractual employees of the three state-run power utility companies in Maharashtra have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Tuesday night over demands including wage hike.


The Maharashtra State Power Contractual Employees' Association Joint Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of various unions, has demanded a 30 per cent hike in monthly allowances with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023.


Another demand is that employees should get an assurance that their tenure would last until the age of 60, the action committee said in a statement.


Contractual employees do not get any medical benefits and the government should provide health cover of Rs 15 lakh for them and their families, it said.

The Supreme Court has ruled that same wages should be paid for the same type of work, but the state-run power generation, distribution and transmission companies do not follow this norm, it claimed.

It also demanded special allowance for employees working in Naxal-affected areas, like the one paid to other government employees posted in these parts. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK