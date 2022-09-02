Maharashtra: Cop booked for demanding bribe in Thane district

As per a statement issued by the ACB Thane, police naik Niteen Rathod attached to the Manpada police station in Dombivili town had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a couple, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB Thane

Representative Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a policeman for allegedly demanding a bribe from a couple booked in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

As per a statement issued by the ACB Thane, police naik Niteen Rathod attached to the Manpada police station in Dombivili town had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a couple, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB Thane.

Also Read: PWD executive engineer caught taking Rs 29 lakh bribe to award contract in Maha's Nashik

A case had been registered against the couple under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC in May 2022. The accused official had demanded a bribe for future assistance, he said.

Following negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 40,000, and a complaint was lodged against the accused policeman on Thursday, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal