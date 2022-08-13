Maharashtra: Cops rescue 12-year-old girl from three kidnappers in Palghar

The girl was abducted by three persons in a car while she was returning from school on Friday evening

Representative Image

A 12-year-old girl was rescued from a group of three kidnappers in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl was abducted by three persons in a car while she was returning from school on Friday evening, said Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

"After the girl's parents filed a complaint with Wada police station, several teams were formed to rescue the child and nab the culprits. We found out she was being kept in a farmhouse in Wada. The child was rescued in the early hours of Saturday and was reunited with her parents," the SP said.

"One of the abductors, identified as Sameer Thackeray (30), has been arrested, while a hunt is on for his two associates. Our probe has found the child was abducted as the accused wanted to settle scores with her parents, who are school teachers," he said.

The girl was not given anything to eat and was continuously threatened by the accused, the official added.

