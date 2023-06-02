Maharashtra: Court acquits NMMC official in bribery case

Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections

A special court in Thane acquitted an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), who was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.

Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections, he said.

According to PTI, the judge in an order passed in February held that the prosecution had failed prove the charges against the alleged accused who needs to be given the benefit of doubts and hence acquitted.

The prosecution had informed the court that on November 16, 2007, the alleged accused had at his office had demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 from two applicants for water tap connection permissions.

