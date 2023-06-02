Breaking News
Maharashtra: Court acquits NMMC official in bribery case

Updated on: 02 June,2023 02:19 PM IST  |  Thane
Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections

Representational Image

A special court in Thane acquitted an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), who was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official told news agency PTI on Friday.


Special case (Anti-Corruption Bureau) judge DB Bangde acquitted an engineer of the NMMC, who was accused of taking a bribe to grant permission for water tap connections, he said.


According to PTI, the judge in an order passed in February held that the prosecution had failed prove the charges against the alleged accused who needs to be given the benefit of doubts and hence acquitted.


The prosecution had informed the court that on November 16, 2007, the alleged accused had at his office had demanded and accepted Rs 2,000 from two applicants for water tap connection permissions.

Meanwhile, A court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a man for killing his acquaintance by crushing him under a car in 2018, an incident that had rocked the city.

Additional sessions court judge D H Keluskar convicted Sanket Jaybhay in the Sanket Kulkarni murder case, and awarded the sentence, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said.

Kulkarni was crushed to death by Jaybhay after the latter repeatedly hit the victim with his car on 23 March, 2018. The court held Jaybhay guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and also under a section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court also ordered Jaybhay to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which he will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months. The court acquitted three others from the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

