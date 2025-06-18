Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 61 new Covid 19 cases 19 in Mumbai active tally at 443

Maharashtra reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, 19 in Mumbai; active tally at 443

Updated on: 18 June,2025 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With addition of fresh cases reported on June 18, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 899, a health department's bulletin stated

Maharashtra reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, 19 in Mumbai; active tally at 443

Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra reports 61 new Covid-19 cases, 19 in Mumbai; active tally at 443
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 61 new Covid-19 cases, with 19 of them in Mumbai alone. The state now has an active tally of 443 patients, a public health department's bulletin said.

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,169 positive patients since January 2025.


According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.


Since January 2025, a total number of 31 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 30 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 31 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient, a woman, had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

Apart from some parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

With addition of fresh cases reported on June 18, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 899, the bulletin stated.

According to the bulletin, On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 19 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-3, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-2 , Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation-1, Panvel-2, Pune-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-11, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-5, Satara-1, Sangli-1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-3, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation-2, Nagpur-1, Nagpur Municipal Corporation-7 and Wardha reported two cases.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.

