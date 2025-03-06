State does away with Rs 500 stamp paper for basic affidavits, in move expected to benefit several thousand students and citizens. Last year, the government increased stamp duty charges, raising the minimum fee for essential transactions from R100-R200 to R500. This hike placed a financial burden on students and citizens alike

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra revenue minister. File Pic/Satej Shinde

To ease bureaucratic and financial burdens, Maharashtra’s State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the immediate waiver of Rs 500 stamp duty on all types of affidavits in the state. Now, citizens can obtain various certificates by simply submitting a self-attested application on plain paper at the tehsil office.

Bawankule claimed the move would provide major relief to thousands of students and crores of citizens across the state. Until now, individuals seeking various certificates had to pay a stamp duty of Rs 500 per affidavit, which resulted in expenses ranging from R3000 to R4000 for parents and students, particularly during admission seasons.



Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

The state government believes that this decision will not only reduce financial stress on families but also streamline the process of obtaining these crucial documents, making it faster and more accessible.

Currently, SSC and HSC board exams are underway, and as soon as results are declared, students and parents rush to obtain these certificates, which are required for admissions and various other official processes. Recognising this seasonal demand, Bawankule emphasised that the decision had been made with immediate effect to ensure that parents and students are not burdened with unnecessary costs.

Bawankule took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to announce the decision, stating that from now on, citizens can obtain these certificates from tehsil offices without paying any stamp duty, thereby saving families from repeatedly spending thousands of rupees. He further highlighted that these documents are not only needed for academic purposes but are frequently required in legal and administrative matters, making this decision beneficial for crores of people across the state.

The announcement has been met with widespread support from officials, educators, and students alike. Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar welcomed the decision, stating that it would ease the documentation process for both students and non-students, saving time and money. “The decision will save both time and money for the citizens. It will ease the process a lot,” He said.

A junior college teacher Kanishka Vallabh echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This move would provide much-needed financial relief to the common citizens who often struggle with these additional expenses.”

Implementation concerns

However, some stakeholders have raised concerns about the implementation of the decision and have called for further clarity from the government. A student pursuing an LLM degree pointed out that while the waiver is a great step, the government should issue clear directives with an official order specifying which documents are exempt from stamp duty. “I welcome the move, but a formal list would help prevent confusion at government offices and tehsil centres, ensuring smooth execution of the decision,” he said. While the announcement is being widely appreciated, the Maharashtra government is being urged to issue a detailed notification to ensure that government offices follow the new directive without discrepancies.

‘Waiver is not enough’

Student leader Kamlakar Shete, a state executive member, Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand), said the decision to waive stamp duty was welcome, but the increase in educational fees must also be reversed. “The state government’s decision to remove the mandatory R500 stamp duty on educational certificates is undoubtedly a relief for students. This is a positive step toward reducing unnecessary financial burdens on students and parents. However, there has been a significant increase in educational fees, which needs to be reversed. Hikes in admission fees, examination fees, and other such charges have placed a heavy financial strain on students and their families. Simply waiving stamp duty will not resolve the issue; the government must take concrete measures to reduce the overall financial burden in the education system. To ensure accessible and quality education for students, the government must curb rising educational fees and offer necessary concessions. Also, essential facilities such as hostels, libraries, and other basic amenities should be provided free of cost or at subsidised rates to support students,” Shete said.

Spectre of privatisation

Last year, the government increased stamp duty charges, raising the minimum fee for essential transactions from R100-R200 to R500. This hike placed a financial burden on students and citizens alike. However, with the rollback of this decision, both students and the general public will now experience significant relief.

Siddhant Jambhulkar, second-year politics student at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said, "It is highly commendable that the state government has realised its mistake. Congratulations to the government for reducing the burden on students. Education is increasingly becoming a business due to continuous privatisation. In Maharashtra, incidents of paper leaks have become as common as in Bihar. The quality of education is deteriorating, and at the same time, it is becoming more expensive. This issue also needs attention."

To which documents does waiver apply?

It applies to caste verification, income, residence, non-creamy layer and nationality certificates, as well as all affidavits required for submission to government offices. The move is expected to bring relief for millions of students and crores of citizens