Maharashtra SSC exams: Students brave 5-km trek for a bright future

Children living in tribal pockets off Pune overcome challenges and lack of resources to appear for SSC board exams

Common tempo arranged for pick-up and drop for the village students

Students from remote tribal areas in the state are living examples of determination in the face of difficulties. Nearly 50 students from two villages in Ambegaon, 95 km from Pune, travel 17 km to reach their SSC board exam centre in Pokhari. They’re used to walking 5 km to reach their schools every day.



They walked nearly 5 km through hilly terrain to reach their schools before heading to the exam centre. Several settlements located around 30 km from Bhimashankar in Ambegaon Taluka arranged common transport for the journey.

On Friday, 16 students—including six boys and ten girls—from Shri Aaudambar Adivasi Shikshan Sanstha’s New English School, Gohe Kurd, and 13 students from Shrirang Gabhale Vidyalaya, Phulwade, arranged a small tempo to reach the exam centre. These villages, with a population of around 1200 to 1500, are located near Malin, where a landslide tragedy occurred in the past.

The students arrived at their school in the morning and stood in a queue to board the tempo. Their parents, who work as farm labourers earning around Rs 150 to Rs 200 per day, were engaged in their daily work.

Payal Dhumal, one of the students, smiled while attempting her first paper. When asked how she felt and congratulated on appearing for the board exams, she responded with a smile and said, “Thank you!” She aims to score above 80 per cent in her board exams, having achieved the same in her prelims. Payal aspires to become an IPS officer and plans to focus on UPSC preparation after her exams.

Audumbar Dattu Sarvade, principal of New English School, Gohe, has been working there for 26 years. He said, “People in these villages are farm workers earning daily wages. Our school has classes from the eighth standard onwards. Previously, these children completed their education in municipal schools. They walk around 2-5 km through hilly terrain daily to attend school. To ensure they reach the exam centre on time, the parents and Gram Panchayat arrange a common tempo every year, covering the transport cost of around R9000 to R15,000 for all exam days. This helps save time during the exam period. The school does not charge any fees for admission, and all books, notebooks, and stationery are provided free of cost.”

The principal added, “Our school has a 100 per cent result every year, with all students securing distinctions in the SSC board exam. After completing high school, these students take admissions in Manchar, Narayangoan or nearby ITIs for further studies. This year, we expect four to five students to score above 80 to 85 per cent.”

Big ambitions

Rutuja Ganesh Ware, who scored the highest in her prelims said, “It is my dream to succeed in administrative services. Our family survives on daily wages, and my parents are farm workers. Their work locations are uncertain. Rich farmers from taluka areas send vehicles to collect farm workers. Sometimes, they earn as little as Rs 150 or Rs 200 per day.”

Roshani Vikram Gabhale, another student who stood third in her prelims, said, “Buses ply here, but we have to walk 1-2 km, and the frequency is low, with no guarantee that they will arrive on time. So, we arrange for a tempo.”

Challenges faced

The students face challenges in studying, especially during the rainy season when power outages occur in the area due to heavy rainfall and occasional landslides. Meanwhile, in summer, there is an acute water shortage, and most of their time is spent fetching water.

The villagers cultivate rice on small plots of land, as there is adequate rainfall, but it barely suffices to feed them. They are happy that their children are getting an education.

The principal mentioned that several past students from these villages are now working in the police and administration. They are invited to felicitation programmes and career counselling sessions, which inspire the students.

The New English School operates from a small two-room iron-shed structure, managed by three teachers and one peon. Initially, it was the house of one of the

employees.

A success story

Pravin Bambhale, a Nigdi police constable, topped his school’s SSC board exam in 2010 with 75 per cent. He said, “I stayed in Bamblewadi, Gohe Khurd village, and had to cross streams and walking 5 km to reach the exam centre.”

His school lacked a proper building and was holding classes in a temple premises. “Now, at least classrooms have roofs. We want equal educational opportunities,” he said, mentioning his two brothers, both municipal school teachers.

“Crossing streams was difficult, especially during monsoons. Elderly villagers helped us,” he shared. Due to no junior college nearby, he studied in Pune, later becoming a constable while completing a BA in Geography and an MA in Economics.

Former village students donated computers and books last year, now aiming for a proper school and library. Their perseverance strengthens the nation.

