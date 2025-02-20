SSC topper from 1988 and now IAS officer Shrikar Pardeshi shares practical tips to stay focused and perform better

Shrikar Pardeshi

Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, who made it to the SSC merit list in 1988, shares his insights on board exams and has some advice for students appearing for them from February 21. An IAS officer from the 2001 batch with an All India Rank of 10 in UPSC, Pardeshi holds an MBBS and MD in Community Medicine from B J Medical College, Pune. Currently, he serves as secretary in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office, having been associated with him since 2022.

Appointed to the PMO in 2015, he played a key role in policymaking across multiple sectors. From 2003 to 2015, he held top administrative roles in Yavatmal, Akola, Nanded, PCMC, and Maharashtra’s Stamps and Registration Department. Pardeshi later pursued a Master of Public Administration at Harvard (2021) and a Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins (2022). His governance contributions earned him the Prime Minister’s Award for Water Conservation (2011) and the Best Collector Award (2012).

Q&A with Dr Shrikar Pardeshi on Exam Stress and Preparation.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Many students experience exam stress due to the fear of forgetting what they have studied. How can they overcome this?

Exam stress mainly stems from the fear of forgetting what has been studied throughout the year. However, once students enter the examination hall and focus on the paper for three hours, all distractions fade away. Their concentration naturally shifts toward the questions, and they begin recalling answers. This happens because the mind becomes completely centred on the task at hand.

There is no point in worrying beforehand about remembering or forgetting. In most cases, students surpass their own expectations and sometimes even perform better than they anticipated. I have experienced the same during my exams.

Even after finishing the exam, students often feel anxious about their results. How should they deal with this?

Post-exam anxiety depends on individual expectations. Some students aim only to pass, while others set medium or high goals. For instance, a student expecting 94-98 per cent will have different post-exam anxiety compared to someone targeting 70-75 per cent. Exams are designed to push your limits and enhance performance. Without exams, one might remain mediocre and fail to strive for better results.



You were on the SSC merit list in 1988. How has the exam system changed since then?

The system was much stricter back then. For example, passing marks in subjects like Mathematics and English were 35 per cent, whereas now they are only 20 per cent. Additionally, students today have the option of re-exams, which prevents them from losing an academic year.

In our time, failing a subject meant waiting until October for a second attempt, delaying an entire year. The current system is more student-friendly, allowing students to reappear for improvement without losing valuable time.



What are the best strategies for retaining what you study?

While preparing for the board exam, I followed these key practices:

>> Use standard textbooks – Stick to the main textbook and, if necessary, refer to one additional book.

>> Revision is key – Read the syllabus multiple times—first for understanding, then for clarity, and finally for a quick review before the exam.

>> Self-prepared notes – Writing your own notes aids retention. Highlight key points or jot them down separately.

>> Extract important points >> Write crucial terms or phrases in the margins or in a separate notebook for quick revision.

>> Frequent review – The more you revise, the better you retain information.



Students today face many distractions, especially from gadgets and social media. How can they maintain concentration?

Distractions have increased significantly. Social media, phone calls, and notifications constantly interrupt studies. However, complete avoidance is impractical, as gadgets are universally available.

Instead, students should plan their usage wisely. Set a self-discipline rule—check messages or respond to calls only after every three hours of study, for just 15 minutes.

For Std X students, social media might not be essential, but for Std XII students, it plays a role in communication. Unplanned use wastes time, but controlled use ensures focus without complete disconnection.



How should students view exams in the broader picture of their careers?

Exams are stepping stones, not the ultimate goal. Education continues beyond school—graduation, post-graduation, and higher studies. Career paths keep evolving, so students should not see board exams as the final hurdle in life.



How important is social support during exam preparation?

Staying connected with friends and family is essential. Many students isolate themselves, believing their thoughts don’t align with their parents. However, having one or two close friends to share feelings with acts as a stress reliever. Even if they don’t study together, sharing concerns and emotions is beneficial.

>> Peer groups (friends, cousins, siblings) provide emotional support.

>> Nuclear families and working parents – Communication gaps can lead to stress. Earlier, large families provided natural support systems, but now many students lack that emotional connection.

>> Parental communication – Students fear being scolded, so they avoid sharing their struggles with their parents. However, timely conversations can provide much-needed psychological support.



What final advice would you give to students preparing for exams?

Exams are just one milestone in a long journey. Manage stress by focusing on preparation rather than worrying about results.

>> Stay disciplined but allow yourself small breaks.

>> Maintain a healthy balance between study, social life, and relaxation.

>> Believe in yourself—your efforts will lead to success.