Experts and past toppers share valuable tips on tackling last-minute anxiety

Students at Maulana Ziauddin Bukhari Study Centre in PT Mane BMC Garden in Nagpada on Wednesday. The garden is a popular spot for students who face space constraints at home. Pics/Ashish Raje

SSC exams 2025: Toppers and experts share tips to navigate exam stress and anxiety

With just a day to go before the Maharashtra State Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams begin, stress and anxiety are running high among students. Board exams are often seen as a major milestone in a student’s life, shaping their future. As a result, students appearing for the exams this year are under immense pressure. However, this pressure can sometimes escalate stress and anxiety—or, in extreme cases, even push students into depression. To help students navigate this challenging time, we spoke to experts, counsellors, teachers, and past SSC toppers, who shared valuable tips on managing exam stress and last-minute anxiety.

Toppers advice

Ayush Patil, a former student of Bal Mohan Vidyamandir who scored 99.40 per cent in his SSC exams in 2022, is now a first-year MBBS student at King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College.



SSC students prepare for their board exams at a study centre and garden in Colaba, Mumbai, on February 19. Pic/Atul Kamble

Patil shared that while he was nervous before his exams, the unwavering support of his teachers and parents helped him stay focused. Now, having gone through the process, he offers advice to SSC students appearing for their board exams this year. “Panicking at the last minute won’t help. What truly makes a difference is staying calm. Find activities that help you relax. When revising, focus only on what you have already studied. If you feel confident in your preparation, put your books away instead of stressing over more revision,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of avoiding distractions. “The day before and on the exam day, I completely stayed away from distractions, including my mobile phone. It’s different for everyone, but for me, maintaining a calm state of mind was key. I also avoided reading, revising, or cramming after reaching the exam centre. Last-minute studying often leads to panic and confusion, increasing the chances of going blank during the exam. So I made sure not to do it.”



Students prepare for their board exams in Worli’s Abhyas Galli in Mumbai

Prathamesh Date, who passed his SSC from Sister Nivedita High School in Dombivli East in 2024 with a perfect score, said, “I never expected to score 100 per cent.” Breaking misconceptions about excessive study hours, he said, “I didn’t do anything extraordinary. I simply focused on what was taught in class and revised it at home. If you do this consistently, you won’t need excessive revision. Last-minute reading either vanishes from your mind or creates confusion.”

Parents need guidance too

Renowned career counsellor and teacher Dr Kazim Malik believes that during exam season, parents, more than students, need counselling and guidance. He said, “Students should focus on what they have learned. The more they stress, the more difficult it becomes to perform well. Instead of adding to their anxiety, parents should support them and help them stay calm.”

Dr Malik also highlighted how parents often turn exam scores into a matter of prestige, putting unnecessary pressure on children. “Parents must stop comparing their children to others. Every student has a different learning capacity. Marks alone do not define a child’s potential. There’s also no need to chase the most sought-after colleges—what truly matters is the quality of education, not just the campus. Even if a student doesn’t get into a top college, that’s completely fine. Choosing a college closer to home can also be a practical and beneficial decision.”

Board helpline numbers

During exams, many students experience mental stress, negative thoughts, or fear. To help them cope, the state board has appointed counsellors for online support. Their contact numbers are: 9011302997, 8263876896, 9960644411, 7208775115, 8767753069, 8169202214, 7387400970, 9834084593, 8329230022, 9552982115