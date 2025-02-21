Mumbai board chief on cheating control, last-minute entries, and keeping students stress-free. In the Mumbai division, which includes six district zones—Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs 1, and Mumbai Suburbs 2—a total of 3,58,854 students have registered, comprising 1,87,362 boys, 1,71,490 girls, and 2 transgender students

Chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board of MSBSHSE, Rajendra Ahire. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the Std X (SSC) board exams across the state from February 21. A total of 16,11,610 students have registered for the exams, including 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender students. The exams will be conducted across 5,130 main centres, with students from 23,492 secondary schools participating.

In the Mumbai division, which includes six district zones—Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs 1, and Mumbai Suburbs 2—a total of 3,58,854 students have registered, comprising 1,87,362 boys, 1,71,490 girls, and 2 transgender students.



Rajendra Ahire

To ensure a fair examination process, authorities have implemented strict measures to prevent misconduct. At 701 examination centres across the state, the entire staff has been replaced, including 139 centres in Pune, 93 in Nashik, 86 in Nagpur, 11 in Mumbai, 54 in Kolhapur, and 59 in Latur. Additionally, similar to the HSC exams, drone cameras will be deployed at various exam centres to monitor for irregularities.

Amid these developments, we spoke to Rajendra Ahire, Chairman of the Mumbai Divisional Board of MSBSHSE, about the preparations for the SSC exams, the effectiveness of the Copy-Free Exam campaign, last-minute applications, and student concerns.



The 'Copy-Free Exam' campaign has been implemented across Maharashtra. How has it worked in the Mumbai division?

Ahire: The Copy-Free Exam campaign has been highly effective in the Mumbai division. Over the years, Mumbai has not reported a high number of malpractice cases compared to other regions. However, even in the ongoing HSC exam (which started on February 11), the number of copying cases has drastically reduced. So far, we have detected only two cases—one involving a dummy candidate appearing for the Physics exam in Nalasopara and another copying case in Ghatkopar. We have ensured stringent vigilance and monitoring at all centres.



The board identified ‘sensitive exam centres’ for HSC exams and now 11 such centres for SSC exams in Mumbai. What happens once a centre is declared sensitive?

Ahire: Sensitive exam centres are identified based on past records of malpractice. This year, we reviewed reports from 2018 to 2024 to pinpoint centres where at least one case of cheating or irregularity was reported in the last five years. For SSC exams, 11 sensitive centres have been identified in the Mumbai division—5 in Palghar, 4 in Raigad, and 2 in Thane, with none in Mumbai City or suburbs. Once a centre is declared sensitive, external staff is assigned, including the chief exam conductor, centre head, supervisors, and invigilators. Additionally, sitting squads, flying squads, and surprise inspections will be deployed. Police security will also be provided at these centres, similar to other examination locations.



How is the board handling last-minute applications and hall ticket generation?

Ahire: As per government regulations, if a student's application is submitted at the last minute with all necessary documents and fees, we must process it immediately to ensure they can appear for the exam. Fortunately, with the system now being online, the process has become much smoother. As soon as the application and payment are received, we generate the hall ticket, which students can download instantly and use to take the exam. This has significantly reduced last-minute difficulties.



Many students feel stressed before exams. What message would you like to give them?

Ahire: Students should not feel anxious or overwhelmed. My advice is to focus on what has been taught, revise regularly, and stay calm. The Maharashtra State Board provides multiple opportunities to improve scores, including:

ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term): For students who fail in one or more subjects.

Supplementary exams: For those who need to clear failed subjects.

Class/Grade improvement programs: For students who wish to enhance their scores.

Re-examinations in July: To improve marks in failed subjects.

These initiatives ensure that students have ample chances to succeed. Stay confident, do your best, and remember—exams are just a part of your academic journey, a beginning, not the end.

