During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he had duped around a dozen women in the same way after connecting with them through the matrimonial site

Representational Image

Listen to this article Palghar crime: Man held for cheating several women under pretext of marriage after posing as cop x 00:00

The officials on Thursday said that the police in Palghar district have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a Delhi crime branch officer and cheated several women after befriending them on a matrimonial site and promising to marry them, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Himanshu Yogeshbahi Panchal (26), was caught on Tuesday from his native place Ahmedabad after a probe into a case registered by Valiv police in Maharashtra's Palghar district following a woman's complaint, according to a police release, reported PTI.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that he had duped around a dozen women in the same way after connecting with them through the matrimonial site, the release said, reported PTI.

The accused used to pose as an officer from the cyber security cell of the Delhi Police's crime branch, it said.

He duped the woman in Valiv after connecting with her through the matrimonial site and promising to marry her, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly called the woman to various hotels and lodges and raped her on multiple occasions. He also gave her a fake diamond as a gift, the Valiv police said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Valiv police had registered an FIR against the man under sections 64(2)(m) (rape) and 318(4)(cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police probe team worked on several leads and arrested the man from Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the release said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police added.

Seven held for attack, robbery in Palghar district

Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a group of people in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, all residents of Nalasopara, were arrested in connection with the attack that took place on February 13, an official said.

According to the police, the complainant and his friends were sitting near a bus stop in the early hours of Thursday when the accused persons came to the spot and attacked them with sharp weapons without any provocation and decamped with their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The official said three men injured in the attack were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a case was registered against the accused under section 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from PTI)