State’s 1930 helpline sees success; new AI initiative aims to boost crime-fighting capabilities and public safety

The Maharashtra Cyber team has successfully implemented the 1930 cyber helpline. Representation pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra Cyber uses AI to outsmart hackers x 00:00

Following the success of the 1930 cyber helpline, Maharashtra Cyber claims to have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to stay ahead of cybercriminals. They have established a dedicated AI Unit that explores and utilises AI capabilities across various branches of law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Maharashtra Cyber DIG Sanjay Shintre, AI features will focus on several key areas, including data analysis, pattern recognition, digital forensics and behavioural analysis in cybercrime investigations. “AI will support our dedicated team in judicial proceedings and prosecution by assisting with evidence management, legal research, case studies and strategy preparation,” he explained.

Sanjay Shintre, DIG, Maharashtra Cyber

Shintre noted that AI will contribute to statistics and analytics for trend forecasting, spatial and temporal analysis, and optimised resource deployment.

Additionally, officials will use AI for training and capacity building, cyber awareness, and leveraging generative AI to create short advisories for public distribution on social media platforms. “Through these diverse applications of AI, Maharashtra Cyber aims to enhance its effectiveness in combating cybercrime and improving public safety,” said Yashasvi Yadav, special IG of Maharashtra Cyber.

The Maharashtra Cyber team has also successfully implemented the 1930 cyber helpline, which has become a game-changer in preventing cybercrime. “The helpline now handles 4,000 to 5,000 calls daily, achieving a 100 per cent reply rate. This ensures immediate action against cybercriminals, thanks to the efforts of trained police officials and telephone operators. Since November 21, 2023, the helpline has maintained a 100 per cent answer rate, with 20 functional lines and a dedicated workforce of over 110 individuals working around the clock,” Shintre said.

“Among these staff, 10 people focus exclusively on follow-up procedures, coordinating directly with banks and law enforcement agencies to expedite complaint resolution,” he added. According to official data from Maharashtra Cyber, the impact of the 1930 helpline is evident in the increased amounts of fraud and holds. From 2021 to July 26, 2024, a total of 281,019 complaints have been received, with R358.77 crore put on hold. These figures highlight the direct correlation between the efforts of the Maharashtra Cyber team and the success of the 1930 helpline in mitigating cybercrime.

On July 19, 2024, Maharashtra Cyber received a complaint involving fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 40 crore. Recognising the urgency, the cyber team immediately initiated follow-up procedures. “Our team began coordinating with all financial intermediaries involved in the transaction. Through their swift and diligent efforts, by 6.00 pm on the same day, we successfully placed a hold on approximately R31 crore of the fraudulent amount,” Shintre said.

“The follow-up process has continued intensively since then. Our team’s efforts have resulted in a total hold amount of R32,89,87,709.99. The process of registering an FIR for this complaint is underway,” Shintre added.

1930

Cyber helpline number