Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Data shows that the 23-line, 100-member team has managed to save more than Rs 90 crore of victims’ money in the past three years

Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year

Representation pic

Key Highlights

  1. Home Ministry’s 1930 cyber helpline number has proven to be a game-changer
  2. According to Maharashtra Cyber, they have successfully frozen Rs 90 crore
  3. The dedicated 100-member team saved around Rs 55 crore this year alone

The Home Ministry’s 1930 cyber helpline number has proven to be a game-changer. According to Maharashtra Cyber, in the last three years, they have successfully frozen Rs 90 crore during the crucial golden hours after a cybercrime is reported through the helpline. The dedicated 100-member team saved around Rs 55 crore this year alone.


When citizens panic and report cyberfraud to the helpline, Maharashtra Cyber ensures a prompt response. An officer said, “We calm them down, guide them on blocking the scammed amount within the initial two hours, and swiftly relay the details to the respective bank nodal officers for immediate fraud marking.”


Recovering amounts is fraught with challenges. Representation picRecovering amounts is fraught with challenges. Representation pic


Once an amount is marked as suspicious or fraudulent, it is prevented from being credited to the beneficiary’s account. However, recovering the amount becomes challenging if someone manages to withdraw it within the golden hours, emphasising the critical need for swift action. Currently operating with 23 lines and a 100-member team working in three shifts, Maharashtra Cyber is actively combating cybercriminals.

Plans are underway to expand the helpline infrastructure to ensure no call goes unanswered during these crucial hours. An officer said, “Currently, we are operating with 23 lines, and in the future, we plan to increase both lines and staff.”

In addition to Maharashtra Cyber’s statewide efforts, there is a separate 1930 call centre for Mumbai police, managing the city’s fraudulent transactions. Despite recent increases in helpline numbers, the Mumbai police aim to further expand to 50 lines to address the issue of busy lines and ensure all complaints are promptly attended to. Last week, Maharashtra Cyber reported saving approximately Rs 1,64,00,000 in fraudulent transactions.

The checklist

To enhance efficiency, citizens are advised to have the following checklist before calling the helpline:
>> Mobile number of the complainant.
>> Name of the bank, wallet or merchant from which the amount was debited.
>> Account number, wallet merchant, UPI ID from which the amount was debited.
>> Transaction ID (12-digit UTR number).
>> Transaction date.
>> Debit/credit card number in case of fraud using card credentials.
>> Screenshots of transactions or any other images related to the fraud.

Rs 1.64 crore
Amount saved by helpline last week

50
No of lines Mumbai police wants to expand to

