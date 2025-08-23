Work on the 64 km project advances with station buildings, bridges, and freight diversion to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

In what can be termed a monsoon milestone in the much-awaited Dahanu–Virar quadrupling project, actual track-laying work has begun in a section near Palghar. The national freight corridor of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), linking the WR line near Saphale, is easing some load off the main lines. Additionally, the closure of the Saphale level crossing has paved the way for constructing 15-car EMU local train platforms in the Dahanu-Virar section.

At present, there are only two lines for up and down trains between Virar and Dahanu, four lines between Borivli and Virar, and six lines between Malad and Khar. The Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project, estimated at R3578 crore, is at an advanced stage. All land has been acquired, and construction of station buildings is underway at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Dahanu Road, and Umroli, along with simultaneous work on bridges. The project’s targeted deadline is June 2027. Once completed, this stretch will allow the largest expansion of suburban services.

According to the latest statistics, the number of daily originating passengers beyond Virar exceeds 20,000. Palghar tops the list with 23,152 passengers, followed by Boisar with 22,770 and Saphale with 20,392.

Track work at Palghar

After land levelling and blanketing, the next stage — laying sleepers — has already begun south of Palghar. This is considered a major milestone. Actual track-laying will follow with automatic machines, as the corridor is being designed for trains running up to 160 kmph.

Freight corridor

The WDFC connects Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai, traversing through five states: Uttar Pradesh (18 km), Haryana (177 km), Rajasthan (565 km), Gujarat (565 km), and Maharashtra (177 km). It aims to divert freight from the main lines, freeing capacity for passenger and suburban trains.

Currently, freight trains bound for JNPT from north India use Western Railway tracks. The WDFC is operational till Saphale and already accepting freight trains beyond that section from Western Railway. Once the corridor reaches Vasai, all freight traffic will be shifted off WR.

15-car locals

The closure of the Saphale level crossing, following the opening of a road bridge, has now cleared the way for 15-car EMU trains in the Virar-Dahanu section. Previously, the extended platforms on either side of the crossing were left separated by a gap. With the crossing closed, the platforms will be joined, creating extended lengths to accommodate 15-car trains.

“With actual tracks now going down at Palghar, freight trains moving away to the DFC, and longer platforms getting ready, the Dahanu-Virar quadrupling project is no longer just a plan on paper. By 2027, the extended suburbs could see the biggest jump in suburban services in years,” an official said.

“The 64 km Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project is the longest infrastructure work presently underway on the Mumbai suburban rail network, advancing rapidly despite environmental challenges. Track laying near Palghar has already begun, while the crucial new Boisar yard is almost ready and expected to be operational by early 2026. WR is also extending platforms at Saphale. According to documentarian Saurabh Raut, who has closely followed the project, timely MRVC completion will aid Wadhvan Port operations without requiring further upgrade.