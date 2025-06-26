The dam, currently under construction, is being executed by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) with financial backing from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

Pic/MMRDA

The Deharji Dam project in Palghar district has reached a significant construction milestone, achieving 5 per cent live water storage and initiating overflow discharge at a reduced level (RL) of 90.00 metres. The dam, currently under construction, is being executed by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) with financial backing from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Rs 1,689.42 crore project aims to provide 255 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water. Of this, 190 MLD will be supplied to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), 50 MLD to the CIDCO-administered Palghar region, and 15 MLD to surrounding rural villages.

MMRDA officials confirmed that the dam has so far stored 5.147 million cubic metres (Mcum) of water. With approximately 80 per cent of physical work completed, the project has secured all necessary environmental and technical clearances.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the development, saying, "The Deharji Medium Project is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to building a water-secure and climate-resilient Maharashtra. This milestone reflects the power of collaborative governance and long-term planning that will directly benefit the people of Palghar and surrounding regions."

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde called it a key step forward. "This milestone is not merely a technical success but a significant advancement in our mission to strengthen Maharashtra’s long-term water infrastructure. MMRDA’s proactive approach, in coordination with state departments and implementing agencies, is accelerating the delivery of critical projects like Deharji that will ensure sustainable water supply for both urban and rural communities," he said.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee added that the current level of water storage indicates structural and hydrological readiness. "Achieving 5 per cent live storage and overflow at Reduced Level 90.00 m marks a major engineering and planning milestone. With a water depth of approximately 23.64 metres from the riverbed, the dam is on track to meet the rising demands of Vasai-Virar and Palghar, while also serving as a benchmark for scalable water infrastructure development across Maharashtra," he said.

Once completed, the Deharji Dam is expected to significantly improve water availability in Palghar and nearby areas, supporting both current needs and future population growth.