A Maharashtra government delegation, led by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, is in Paris to present a case for UNESCO World Heritage status for 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The proposal aims to highlight the historical and architectural significance of these forts.

A high-level delegation from Maharashtra, led by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, is currently in Paris to advocate for UNESCO World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official stated on Sunday.

According to PTI reports, the Maharashtra government has submitted a formal proposal under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India,’ seeking the inclusion of these historic forts in UNESCO’s prestigious World Heritage list. The forts included in the proposal are Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi, and Jinji in Tamil Nadu.

As per PTI, the initiative is being undertaken following the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A four-member delegation departed for Paris on Saturday to present Maharashtra’s case before the international heritage body.

Minister Shelar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Maharashtra’s proposal at the global level and to Chief Minister Fadnavis for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing the state. He emphasised that gaining UNESCO recognition would be a significant milestone in preserving and promoting Maharashtra’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

PTI reports that the delegation comprises additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, deputy director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Hemant Dalvi, and architect Shikha Jain. The team will remain in Paris until February 26, during which they will make technical and diplomatic presentations before UNESCO authorities, highlighting the historical, strategic, and architectural importance of these forts.

Speaking on the matter, Shelar remarked that UNESCO recognition would open up new opportunities for the conservation and sustainable development of these historic structures. He stated that this status would not only facilitate better preservation efforts but also enhance tourism, providing economic benefits to local communities.

“These forts stand as a testament to the military prowess and visionary leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Their inclusion in UNESCO’s World Heritage list would bring well-deserved global recognition to Maharashtra’s cultural and historical significance,” Shelar added, as per PTI.

According to PTI reports, the state government has been actively pursuing UNESCO recognition for these forts for several years. The authorities believe that the forts’ architectural brilliance, defensive strategies, and their role in India’s history make them worthy of this prestigious status.

