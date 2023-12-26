Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis conferred honorary doctorate by Japanese university

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Tuesday conferred an honorary doctorate by Japan's Koyasan University

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The university conferred the doctorate on Devendra Fadnavis to recognise his efforts in creating basic civic infrastructure, implementing schemes such as the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, and his contribution to the industrial development of the state, the PTI reported.

In his acceptance speech at the event held in south Mumbai in the evening, Devendra Fadnavis said that he dedicated the honour to the people of Maharashtra.

In 2015, while he was the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Buddhist study centre of the university in Japan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Devendra Fadnavis said that the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is a befitting reply to those who used to attack the BJP with the 'mandir wahi banayenge par tarikh nahi batayenge' taunt, reported the PTI.

The opposition Congress and leaders from other parties often mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming it was using the temple issue for political gains despite being unsure of whether it would ever get built.

Speaking at the 'Atal Sanskriti Gaurav Awards' event, Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had realised the dream of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the construction of the Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

"Once Atalji was taunted in Lok Sabha over his government's common minimum programme not having references to the Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370. At the time, Atalji said he was leading a coalition government of 22 parties," Fadnavis said, reported PTI.

"However, Atalji had said the day his party comes to power with a majority, the Ram Temple will be built and Article 370 would be scrapped. This has become reality after Modi came to power," the deputy CM added, reported PTI.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Fadnavis said now some parties are asking if the Ram Temple is the "private property" of the BJP, reported PTI.

"These are the same people who used to mock us saying mandir wahi banayenge par tarikh nahi batayenge (we will the build the temple there but will not reveal a date for it). Now the temple has been built and the date (of idol consecration) has been announced," he said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

