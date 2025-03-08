The double-decker flyover, which is part of Metro Line-9, stretches from Sai Baba Nagar Metro Station near the SK Stone Junction to Shivar Garden in Mira Road

The newly opened flyover bypasses three major traffic bottlenecks – SK Stone Junction, Kanakia Junction, and Shivar Garden Junction – thus likely to reduce travel time and congestion.

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde inaugurates state-of-the-art double decker flyover in Mira-Bhayander x 00:00

In a major milestone in urban infrastructure development, a state-of-the-art double-decker flyover in Mira-Bhayander was inaugurated on Saturday by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The flyover will not only decongest traffic but also improve connectivity and set a new standard for integrated transport solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The double-decker flyover, which is part of Metro Line-9, stretches from Sai Baba Nagar Metro Station near the SK Stone Junction to Shivar Garden in Mira Road.

The 850-metre innovative flyover is designed on a shared pier structure, marking it as a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates both metro and road transport infrastructure.

This integration is set to streamline transportation, easing traffic and creating a seamless travel experience.

Apart from Shinde, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and other key officials, including Maha Metro Chairman Rubal Agarwala (IAS) and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma were also present.

The newly opened flyover bypasses three major traffic bottlenecks – SK Stone Junction, Kanakia Junction, and Shivar Garden Junction – thus likely to reduce travel time and congestion. The infrastructure is particularly crucial as Mira Bhayander continues to experience rapid urban growth and an increasing demand for efficient transport solutions.

The flyover also facilitates faster commutes, helping reduce fuel consumption and contributing to a more sustainable urban transport ecosystem.

Features

Common pier structure – The flyover and Metro Line-9 viaduct share the same pillars, maximising space utilisation and structural efficiency.

Wider, safer lanes – The 17-metre-wide carriageway features 2+2 lanes, providing smoother traffic flow.

RCC (reinforced cement concrete) anti-crash barriers for enhanced vehicle safety.

Reflective signage, lane markings, and speed limit indicators for safe navigation.

Advanced drainage system to prevent water accumulation.

Rumble strips and speed breakers at ramps to regulate vehicle speed.

Light poles at 25-metre intervals to ensure visibility during nighttime.

Connectivity

This flyover is an integral component of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) ambitious Metro Line-9 project, which connects Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander. The project is aimed at enhancing road connectivity while ensuring smooth integration with the metro network.

Flyover 1 (Pleasant Park to Silver Park Signal): Operational since August 2024.

Flyover 2 : Inaugurated on Saturday.

Flyover 3: Expected to be completed by August.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasised the importance of this flyover, stating, "This double-decker flyover is a testament to our commitment to building world-class infrastructure that enhances mobility and fosters economic growth. By integrating metro and road transport on the same pillars, we are optimising space, reducing congestion, and making travel more efficient. The people of Mira-Bhayander deserve seamless connectivity, and this project is a significant step towards realising that vision."

Shinde also shared his thoughts on the flyover’s significance and said, "This is more than just a flyover; it is a promise delivered. With Mira-Bhayander’s rapid urbanisation, this double-decker flyover is a crucial step in addressing congestion and enhancing connectivity. Our goal is to make travel easier, safer, and more efficient for every commuter. This project showcases how integrated transport solutions can transform cityscapes."

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said MMRDA is committed to building infrastructure that not only meets today’s needs but is future-ready. "This double-decker flyover is a significant achievement, combining efficiency, sustainability, and advanced engineering. With metro operations soon to begin on the second deck, Mira Bhayander will witness a complete transformation in urban transport."