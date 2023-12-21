Maharashtra: Districts submit 1,724 proposals for state’s cluster school plan

State education commissioner to examine feasible applications; drive seeks to consolidate schools with low enrolment and establish enhanced amenities

In a fillip to the cluster school initiative, district education officials have successfully identified and submitted 1,724 preliminary proposals/applications to the state education commissioner’s office for the establishment of cluster schools across the state. Following a thorough examination of the proposals and an assessment of their feasibility, these submissions will be forwarded to the state’s School Education and Sports Department by the commissioner’s office.

The move is driven by the need to enhance facilities for students in low-capacity schools, aligning with the new education policy’s goal of providing 18 types of amenities for quality education. These include laboratories, libraries, e-learning facilities, and more.

Work on the initiative began in September when the State Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare issued directives urging district education officials to propose the formation of group schools by consolidating those with low enrolment. The initiative targets primary and secondary schools having an enrolment of 20 or fewer students, where affected students and teachers will be relocated to the nearest available schools or a

According to data provided by the state government, there are a total of 14,783 schools in the state with an enrolment of 20 or fewer students. This decision will impact 18,5467 students and 29,707 teachers.

To tackle this enrolment challenge, particularly in slums, the government plans to transform such schools into cluster schools. The cluster schools will follow the model of Toranmal in Nandurbar and Panshet in Pune.

“Major developments are underway to reshape education in the state, including providing students with enhanced facilities and creating a more robust learning environment. Cluster schools are just one of them. However, a case pertaining to cluster schools is being heard at the Bombay High Court (HC) as part of a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The HC had also sought a reply in the matter from the state education department. Once the court gives the go-ahead to the project, we will look at the implementation,” said a senior education official.

The official underscored, “For those against the cluster schools policy, it’s about levelling up — better facilities, quality teachers, and a diverse squad of peers. The cluster school will not only help us to reduce establishment costs but will also help in upgrading the teaching and learning experience for both students and teachers.”

