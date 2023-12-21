Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals

Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Move will help keep crowds under control, result in faster consultations; circular calls for stricter attendance system

Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals

Patients from suburbs and across state opt for the four hospitals as they provide quality care at affordable rates. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. BMC has instructed the four civic-run medical college hospitals to open OPD at 7 am
  2. A circular to this effect was released on Tuesday
  3. The hospitals have also been instructed to implement a stricter attendance system

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the four civic-run medical college hospitals to open out-patient department (OPD) registrations at 7 am to prevent overcrowding.


“Delays in opening the OPD are resulting in long waiting periods for patients,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner (health). A circular to this effect was released on Tuesday, directing Sion, KEM, Nair and Cooper hospitals to open their OPDs promptly at 8 am.


The hospitals have also been instructed to implement a stricter attendance system. “All doctors shall register their attendance on biometric machines for in and out timing. The biometric attendance will be linked with the salary of all doctors,” the circular read.


Meanwhile, the dean from one of the four hospitals explained that junior residents start the OPD at precisely 8 am, and the biometric system has always existed.

“As per norms, once a patient is at the OPD, a junior doctor first attends to them. That is how they learn. Senior doctors then reach the OPD by about 9 am to attend to patients,” the dean said, adding that the only difference now is the change in registration timings.

Patients from the suburbs and across the state opt for the four hospitals in the city as they provide quality medical care at affordable rates. “Many arrive earlier in the morning to take the case paper and form a line, but the window is shut. Now they can take the paper and carry on with their activities before the OPD starts,” the dean said.

According to Dr Shinde, KEM hospital has already started seeing the results of starting registration earlier in the day, as by noon the OPDs had fewer crowds compared to the previous day.

Dec 19
Day circular was issued

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation KEM Hospital mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK