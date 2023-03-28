Maharashtra: Drunk peon trying to administer child injection at health centre dismissed

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media platforms

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A peon at a health care facility in Palghar district was on Monday dismissed from service after he tried to give a child an injection allegedly in an inebriated condition, a police officer said. The child was brought to the centre for treatment.

The child’s parents had objected to the peon trying to administer the injection in place of a doctor or nurse, the officer said.

The dismissal order issued in Palghar in the evening said the action was taken on the directions of Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam.

“A peon at the Talasari primary health centre has been suspended for the incident that took place on Saturday. A doctor handled the situation by giving the child an injection,” District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi had earlier said.

Nikam condemned the episode, a video of which went viral on social media platforms, and warned the employees against a repeat of such incidents.

Zilla Parishad health and public works committee chairperson Sandesh Dhone welcomed the move to dismiss the peon, who he said was drunk when the incident took place.

