Breaking News
Influenza cases: Maha reports 318 H3N2 and 432 H1N1 cases in 2023
Maharashtra CM Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray over Rahul's Savarkar remarks
Congress-Shiv Sena have different views on Savarkar: Nana Patole
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Police recover 'suicide' note in Darshan Solanki death case
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress

Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress

Updated on: 28 March,2023 05:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Not just at dispensaries, but doctors at 16 peripheral hospitals also get training from experts of NIMHANS

Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress

A Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinic


Trained by experts from NIMHANS, doctors at civic-run dispensaries and 16 peripheral hospitals can now identify symptoms of mental health conditions, like stress, anxiety, depression, civic officials have said. Each HBT polyclinic will have two psychiatrists to take on serious cases.


More than 300 doctors at BMC’s dispensaries or aapla dawakhana and peripheral hospitals have been trained, following the central government’s direction to all states for mental health programmes at district level.



Requesting anonymity, a senior civic health official said, “Doctors at BMC dispensaries had been treating patients with cold, cough and fever, but now they have been trained to identify mental health illnesses, too. People can approach them if they think they need help.”


Also Read: Mumbai logs 66 Covid-19 cases, state records 205

The BMC runs over 200 dispensaries, which have been converted into Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics and polyclinics to provide better services.

Experts from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) along with professionals from the state’s health department have been training the doctors.

Dr Daksha Shah, the deputy executive health officer, BMC, said, “We started the training programme in March, as per the module prepared by NIMHANS. We have trained 300 doctors, and the training of 50 more will be complete by the end of March. This will help in identifying mental health issues in the people at primary level. Depending on the condition, patients will be referred to the psychiatrist. The BMC will appoint two psychiatrists at each HBT polyclinic for treatment.”

The BMC also plans to spread awareness about the central government’s Tele MANAS, a toll-free helpline to avail mental health care service. People suffering from stress, anxiety, mood swings, etc. can call on 14416 or 1-800 891 4416 and counsellors will provide assistance.

300
No. of doctors trained so far

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra health World Health Month 2023 Hello Health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK