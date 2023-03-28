Breaking News
Mumbai logs 66 Covid-19 cases, state records 205

Updated on: 28 March,2023 05:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai logs 66 Covid-19 cases, state records 205

Almost 2,250 tests were conducted in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours. File pic/Ashish Raje


Maharashtra on Monday reported 205 COVID-19 cases, which took the state’s tally to 81,42,059, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,435, a health official said. The state had reported 397 cases on Sunday, the official pointed out.


Mumbai circle led with 135 cases, followed by 43 in Pune circle, nine in Kolhapur circle, eight in Nashik circle, five in Nagpur circle, three in Aurangabad circle and two cases in Akola circle. The 135 cases in Mumbai circle include 66 in the metropolis, the official added.



The tally in Mumbai stood at 11,55,527, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,747, he said.


Also read: Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16

The recovery rate increased in the state by 110 to touch 79,91,412, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 2,212.

The active tally includes 618 in Pune district, 589 in Mumbai and 399 in Thane, he said.

So far, 8,65,85,260 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state of Maharashtra, including 2,249 in the last 24 hours, the 
official said. 

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

