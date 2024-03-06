Maharashtra: DY Patil students stranded in Manali due to snowfall

Parents worry over lack of communication with wards; institute says will ensure that everyone returns safely

Tourists pose for photos amid snowfall near the Atal Tunnel in Manali. Pic/AP

Around 200 students from the D Y Patil University School of Management Mumbai found themselves stranded in Manali during a study tour. On Monday, four of these students experienced breathlessness and were promptly taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Despite this incident, the college management has assured that all students are safe and currently enjoying the tour after a brief disruption caused by heavy snowfall.

The relentless snowfall in Manali and its surroundings over the past two days has led to accidents and the closure of traffic routes. The group of first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students from D Y Patil faced challenges due to decreased oxygen levels caused by the excessive snowfall. Fortunately, the condition of the four students who needed medical care is now reported to be stable.

Speaking anonymously, one parent expressed concern about the lack of communication from the institute regarding the incident. Parents became aware of the situation only after some students managed to contact them. Despite seeking clarification from the college management, they claim to have received no satisfactory explanations.

In addition to the respiratory issues faced by some students, there are allegations of a confrontation within the group resulting in injuries to three students and two teachers. However, there is a lack of clarity on this matter as well.

Dr Gopal Ramamritham, director and head of department at the School of Management, said the students are safe and that the parents have been informed about the incident, with assurances of their safe return. He clarified that while some students experienced breathlessness due to low oxygen levels, there were no incidents of confrontation or injuries within the group. Dr Ramamritham also confirmed the safety of the accompanying teachers and tour operator staff.