Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight

Months away from civic polls, Magathane MLA—also organiser of one of the city’s biggest Navratri dos—writes to state seeking 12 am noise deadline on all 10 days, with one eye on Gujarati block

A Navratri garba session on at Kalidas Ground in Mulund West before the pandemic. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Let us play garba and dandiya till midnight every day of this Navratri,” said Member of Legislative Assembly Prakash Surve, adding that this will be the first Navratri after a gap of two years that will be celebrated with grandeur. Surve, who has been organising one of the biggest Navratri celebrations in the city for over 20 years, wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday seeking relief. In Maharashtra, people are allowed to hold garba and dandiya till midnight only on the last two days of the festival.

Surve, Magathane MLA, in his letter to the CM stated, “You, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, have lifted restrictions for several festivals, like Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav, this year as these were celebrated in a big way after a gap of two years. So, I am requesting you to give permission to Mumbai and Maharashtra at large to play garba and dandiya till midnight on all days of the festival this year, instead of the stipulated two days.”

A dandiya lover at a Falguni Pathak do at Borivli West in 2019. Pics/Satej Shinde, Nimesh Dave

Mentioning that Gujarat and Rajasthan governments do not have any such time restrictions for Navratri, he urged the CM to allow the same for the festival which will start from September 26 and go on till October 4.

Also Read: Mumbai: Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri to turn into competing fields for BJP and Shiv Sena factions

The MLA told mid-day, “Currently, a Hindutva government is ruling in Maharashtra, and Navratri is a big festival for the Hindu community, just like Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival. The government, both at the state and in Centre, should consider filing writ petitions before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the number of days when the state can relax the 10 pm deadline.”

A Navatri garba session at Bangur Nagar Ground, Goregaon, in 2019

“The government has taken up issues such as giving reservation to OBC and Maratha communities and also lifted restrictions for Dahi Handi. They should do the same for Navratri too,” he said.

He also added that as most Mumbaikars work till late, they do not get enough time to enjoy the festivities with the 10 pm deadline. This, he claimed, has led to loss of charm of the celebrations.

Prakash Surve, MLA

As per a SC ruling, state governments can relax the 10 pm deadline, in view of noise pollution, up to 15 days a year. Of these 15 days, Maharashtra has allotted only two days for Navratri.

Mira-Bhayander MLA Geeta Jain had earlier brought up the issue during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly, asking that the state allow garba and dandiya till midnight on at least two more days.

02

No. of days noise relaxations are given for Navratri

15

Total no. of days a state government can relax 10 pm deadline

