BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused Congress of inciting the Muslim community for political gain, likening the party’s actions to the pre-independence Muslim League. He also condemned the opposition's election promises.

File Pic

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has made serious allegations against the Congress, accusing the party of inciting the Muslim community in the name of religion. Somaiya likened Congress’s actions to the pre-independence Muslim League, claiming they were promoting communal division.

Speaking to ANI, Somaiya stated, "Congress has become the pre-1947 Muslim League. They are inciting Muslims in the name of religion and have even promised to fulfil all their wishes." His remarks came as the BJP intensified its election campaign in the state, focusing on what it termed as the divisive tactics used by the opposition.

Somaiya further emphasised the BJP’s intention to counter the Congress’s actions by engaging directly with the people of Maharashtra. "Our party workers will go door to door to make people aware of Congress’s policies. We will highlight the importance of staying united because, as we say, ‘batenge toh katenge’," he added.

Kirit Somaiya also took to Twitter, stating, "I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh and 400 such NGOs for provoking Muslims for Vote Jihad, trying to exploit religious feelings, which may result in riots."

The controversy follows recent statements from other BJP leaders accusing the opposition of making empty promises. Earlier this week, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition’s election guarantees, describing them as false. He pointed out that Congress had failed to implement similar promises in other states like Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka after assuming power.

"The guarantees put forward by the Maha Vikas Aghadi are false. Congress has been in power in three states—Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka—and they have not fulfilled any of their election promises in these states," Reddy stated to ANI.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), recently announced five major promises ahead of the Maharashtra elections. At a joint rally in Mumbai, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders outlined their manifesto, which includes the Mahalakshmi Yojana, a scheme aimed at benefiting women. Under the plan, Rs 3,000 will be provided every month to one woman in each family, alongside free bus travel for women.

The rally saw prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Udhav Thackeray rallying behind the MVA’s election promises. Gandhi, who unveiled the Mahalakshmi Yojana, stressed the importance of empowering women in Maharashtra.

The state’s 288 assembly constituencies will go to the polls on November 20, with the vote count scheduled for November 23.

As per ANI, Somaiya’s comments are part of the ongoing political rhetoric between the BJP and Congress as both parties vie for control in the upcoming elections. The outcome of the polls will significantly influence Maharashtra’s political landscape in the coming years.

(With inputs from ANI)