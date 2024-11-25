Aaditya Thackeray, son of party president Uddhav, defeated Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the recent assembly elections from Worli constituency by 8,801 votes

File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra election result: Aaditya Thackeray elected Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader x 00:00

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray was on Monday elected the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader at a meeting of the party legislators in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaditya, son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, defeated Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the recent assembly elections from Worli constituency by 8,801 votes. His winning margin dipped compared to the last elections in 2019, where it was 67,427 votes.

The Maharashtra election result was declared on November 23.

Senior party leader Ambadas Danve told reporters after the meeting of party legislators that former minister Bhaskar Jadhav was elected the party group leader in the state assembly, while Sunil Prabhu was named the party's chief whip.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.