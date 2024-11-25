Breaking News
Updated on: 25 November,2024 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aaditya Thackeray, son of party president Uddhav, defeated Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the recent assembly elections from Worli constituency by 8,801 votes

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray was on Monday elected the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader at a meeting of the party legislators in Mumbai.


Aaditya, son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, defeated Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the recent assembly elections from Worli constituency by 8,801 votes. His winning margin dipped compared to the last elections in 2019, where it was 67,427 votes.


The Maharashtra election result was declared on November 23.


Senior party leader Ambadas Danve told reporters after the meeting of party legislators that former minister Bhaskar Jadhav was elected the party group leader in the state assembly, while Sunil Prabhu was named the party's chief whip.

