In an exclusive interview, Aaditya Thackeray critiques Maharashtra’s current government for prioritising contractors over citizens, underscoring his commitment to sustainable development and people-first governance

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray outlines his people-first vision for the state x 00:00

Aaditya Thackeray, former guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs and the MLA for Worli, is not one to hold back when discussing the political climate in Maharashtra. As the state’s upcoming elections promise a closely contested race, Thackeray’s focus remains on issues he believes are key to Maharashtra’s progress and the well-being of its citizens. In a candid interview, he expressed concern over the direction that the BJP-led government has taken, emphasising a shift that he claims prioritises contractors and political allies over the needs of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thackeray argues that the current administration under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his BJP allies lacks commitment to sustainable progress, pointing to issues like increased project costs and delayed infrastructure developments. He has been especially vocal about the alleged financial irregularities tied to infrastructure projects. He cites the delays in the Delisle Road bridge reconstruction as a prime example, attributing the holdups to questionable contracting decisions and prioritisation of personal gains over the public good.

Furthermore, Thackeray criticises the erosion of the original BJP values in Maharashtra, noting that many of the party’s prominent leaders have been sidelined. "The pre- and post-2014 BJP are different parties," he stated, underlining a stark contrast between the BJP of today and the party Maharashtra voters once knew. Thackeray claims that BJP’s direction in the state has been heavily influenced by centralised interests, benefiting select entities like contractors and large corporations, particularly those associated with the Adani Group. His statements reflect the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s alignment with Maharashtra’s people rather than corporate interests, making clear his stance on the role of elected officials: to serve the people, not private corporations.

Thackeray also responded to criticisms regarding his visibility in his constituency, which political opponents have used to question his dedication. He refutes these claims, stressing that his party has continued supporting redevelopment projects and preserving spaces like the Worli Koliwada, which the current government had plans to classify as a slum cluster.

Aaditya Thackeray’s campaign may appeal to those who support his family’s legacy of state-focused governance, as he calls this election a "battle for the pride of Maharashtra." With his distinct opposition to centralisation and corporate-influenced politics, Thackeray stands as a symbol of an alternative path for Maharashtra, one focused on sustainable progress and people-first governance.