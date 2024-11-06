NCP's Mahayuti's alliance partners, BJP and Shiv Sena have expressed their opposition to Malik's candidature. Nawab Malik has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024 from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly seat

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: We will campaign for Eknath Shinde's candidate, we have no association with Nawab Malik, says BJP x 00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay emphasised that the BJP would campaign for Eknath Shinde's candidate Suresh Patil in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and would have no association with Nawab Malik, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP's Mahayuti's alliance partners, BJP and Shiv Sena have expressed their opposition to Malik's candidature. Nawab Malik has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024 from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly seat.

Keshav Upadhyay said, "I have made our role clear concerning Nawab Malik. We have said that we won't campaign there. We will campaign for Eknath Shinde's candidate in that constituency. We will not campaign for Nawab Malik and we will not have any association with him. He has been out on bail and he has not been proven innocent. The case is going on," reported ANI.

BJP's Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar already clarified that the party would not be campaigning in support of Nationalist Congress Party's (Ajit Pawar) Nawab Malik.

Keshav Upadhyay also strongly objected to Arvind Sawant's remarks on BJP leader Shaina NC and Sunil Raut's remarks against Shiv Sena Shinde faction's Vikhroli assembly candidate Suvarna Karanje.

He further said, "It shows the mental bankruptcy of the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Yesterday in Kolhapur when a woman candidate tried to take back her nomination a Congress leader asked that if she did not have the courage then why did she fill the form. Mahayuti is thinking about women empowerment while MVA leaders are showing how low they can stoop to," reported ANI.

Earlier in a no-holds-bar-attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Raut over his alleged comment on a women candidate, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi seat, Shaina NC on Tuesday said that it is time that the women in Maharashtra wake up and raise their voice against such "regressive" comments.

Reportedly, Sunil Raut while addressing an election rally called the Shiv Sena Shinde faction's Vikhroli assembly candidate Suvarna Karanje a "goat".

Reacting to the remark made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Shaina NC said, "This is the most regressive comment coming from Sunil Raut, on one hand, they call us 'Bakri' and used the word 'Maal'. Look at the mind and thought process. On one hand, we have a PM who respects women...you have a CM who has empowered us with the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and on the other hand, we have 'Maha Vinas Aghadi' where you have somebody referring to us as objects," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut for his reported objectionable comments against a woman candidate of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes held on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)