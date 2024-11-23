BJP national general secretary calls cash-for-votes allegations baseless

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde outside his Vile Parle residence on November 19. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations x 00:00

BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde has sent a legal notice to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Supriya Shrinate, seeking an apology for their allegations in the cash-for-votes row, failing which he has demanded damages of R100 crore from them for defaming him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the notice with the media persons and on social media, Tawde said the allegations were false, baseless and made with mala fide intentions. Tawde was accused of distributing the money by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leaders earlier this week in Palghar. The leader was confronted by the BVA workers and leaders. Tawde and BVA leader Hitendra Thakur had addressed a joint press conference later, indicating that the matter was resolved.

Tawde posted on X, “The Congress’s only agenda is to spread lies. I have filed a defamation case against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and their party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for their baseless allegations in the Nallasopara case. Despite their attempts to tarnish my image and that of the BJP, the truth is clear. The alleged R5 crore was never recovered in the investigation by the Election Commission and the police.”